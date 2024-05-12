Rossmore Private Capital Buys 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $456.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $426.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.