Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $230.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.