Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 137,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PANW opened at $297.47 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

