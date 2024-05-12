Rossmore Private Capital Has $578,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,121,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.2% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.