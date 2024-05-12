Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

