Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,496 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

