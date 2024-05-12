Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,384,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

