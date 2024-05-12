Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

