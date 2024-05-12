Rossmore Private Capital Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 590,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $286.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average is $266.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.32 and a twelve month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

