Roth Mkm Cuts Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target to $62.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEU. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

LEU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The firm has a market cap of $688.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 141.1% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

