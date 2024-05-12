Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile



Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

