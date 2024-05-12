Royal Bank of Canada Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $220.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of IBP opened at $233.65 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 388.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

