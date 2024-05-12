Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $35.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

