Royal Bank of Canada Raises Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $105.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 1,186,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

