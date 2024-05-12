Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $26.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The Pennant Group stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $680.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.