Royal Bank of Canada Trims QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price to $68.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

