Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

Shares of EUDV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index of developed European companies with a history of stable dividend growth. EUDV was launched on Sep 10, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

