Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after buying an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

