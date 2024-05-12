Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

