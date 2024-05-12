Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.598 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $7.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

SBR opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $927.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,161.28% and a net margin of 96.22%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.