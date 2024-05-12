Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NYSE SAFE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.48. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Safehold by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Safehold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

