Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Sapphire has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1,364.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.64 or 0.04792391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00055167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,746,222,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,640,577 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

