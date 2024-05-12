Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Buys $12,504.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Maxwell Friedlis acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $12,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,167.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

BFS stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

