Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock worth $351,931 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

