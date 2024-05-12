Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

