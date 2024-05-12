Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 664,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,937. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

