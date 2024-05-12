Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,788,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 445,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,493. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

