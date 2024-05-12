Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SCHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 953,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.