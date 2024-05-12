Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 953,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

