Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

