Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Econ Financial Services Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

