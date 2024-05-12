Scotiabank Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KGC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 20,354,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,072,564. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.