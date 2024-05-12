Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Lowered by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.5 %

SEE stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

