Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
NYSE:SEE opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
