SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 5,302.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,363 shares of company stock worth $13,358,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

