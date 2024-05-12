Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.47

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and traded as low as $7.98. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 12,720 shares trading hands.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

