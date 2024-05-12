SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 15,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,924. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

