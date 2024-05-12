Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Posts Earnings Results

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,692.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNTI. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Senti Biosciences by 88.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,172 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

