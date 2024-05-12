Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.