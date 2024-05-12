Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.