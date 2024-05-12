Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.98% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GCV stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

