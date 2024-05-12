Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPFree Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

