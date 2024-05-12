Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.