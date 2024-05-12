Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $430,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.