Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,253 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 927,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 156,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.86 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

