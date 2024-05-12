Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

