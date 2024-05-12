Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

