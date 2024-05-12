Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 74,481 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,481 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.