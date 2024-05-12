Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 176,355 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4,159.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,166 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

