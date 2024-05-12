Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

