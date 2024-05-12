Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

