Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

