Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $63.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

